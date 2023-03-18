Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 737 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Linde Trading Down 2.3 %
Linde stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,606. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
