Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.70. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

