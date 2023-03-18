Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

CMTL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 362,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.73. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

