Conflux Price Up 178.6% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded 178.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,418.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00309640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00078345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00555800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00488162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,415,536 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,655,242,661.405754 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.41126294 USD and is up 32.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,167,497,731.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.