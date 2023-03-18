Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

