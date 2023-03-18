Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

CRBP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 10,895,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,923. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

