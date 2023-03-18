Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,037,000 after acquiring an additional 719,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 487,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

