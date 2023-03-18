Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $230.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00045545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.