Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,427 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

CCOI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,989. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.64%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

