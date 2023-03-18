Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 5,490,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,567. The firm has a market cap of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

