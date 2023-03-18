Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $150,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.1% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,635. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,258,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.