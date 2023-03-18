Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 303,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 976,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.50. 459,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,068. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.