Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,347. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

