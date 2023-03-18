Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.09. 2,068,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,448,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.