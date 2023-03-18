Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

