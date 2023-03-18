Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

