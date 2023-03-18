Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $363,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

