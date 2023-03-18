Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

