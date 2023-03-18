Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 2,680,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

