Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock.

CREO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.75 ($0.31). 509,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,294. The company has a market cap of £90.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.78. Creo Medical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford bought 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,091.53). Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

