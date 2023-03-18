Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $16.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

