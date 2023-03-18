Curtis (Curt) Mudd Sells 70,000 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Curtis (Curt) Mudd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.50 ($4.33), for a total value of A$455,000.00 ($303,333.33).

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johns Lyng Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Johns Lyng Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Johns Lyng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

