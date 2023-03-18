Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 11.5 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

