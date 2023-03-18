Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.
Delek Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Group (DGRLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.