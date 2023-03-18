Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

