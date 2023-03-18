Derek Harmer Sells 2,232 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $20,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

