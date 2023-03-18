Derek Harmer Sells 2,232 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $20,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Read More
