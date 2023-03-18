Dero Price Reaches $4.74 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Dero has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $199,054.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00017233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00309749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00078527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00553553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00488490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,379,388 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.