Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $1.70

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 881,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

