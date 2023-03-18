DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $113.93. 2,623,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

