DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan Sells 2,303 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Vincent Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

DXCM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,800. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 280.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.