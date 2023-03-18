dForce USD Price Reaches $1.02 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $18,635.75 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00309587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,012,764 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99202898 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $26,970.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

