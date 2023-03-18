Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 447,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

