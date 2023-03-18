DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
DLH Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. DLH has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLH (DLHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.