DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock.

DLH Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. DLH has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DLH by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

