DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

