Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.11-$11.32 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 43.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 203.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

