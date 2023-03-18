Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.11-$11.32 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,594. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

