Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.11-$11.32 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

