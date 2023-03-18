Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.11-$11.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.93 billion-$40.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.07 billion.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.