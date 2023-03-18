Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,702.00 and a beta of 1.09. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Insider Activity

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,436 shares of company stock valued at $601,374. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Articles

