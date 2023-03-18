DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,107. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DURECT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 299,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.