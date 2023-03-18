DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,107. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
