DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.92 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

