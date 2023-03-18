Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

