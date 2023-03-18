Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,311 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,872 shares in the company, valued at $731,443.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
DYN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $690.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
