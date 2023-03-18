Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,311 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,872 shares in the company, valued at $731,443.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $690.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

DYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

