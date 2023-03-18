Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DEA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.