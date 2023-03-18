easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.97. easyJet shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.88.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

