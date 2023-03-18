Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Ebix Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ EBIX traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,665. Ebix has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.42.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
