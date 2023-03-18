Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.60

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.60 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.84). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.78), with a volume of 674,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ediston Property Investment

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont purchased 10,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,922.00). 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

