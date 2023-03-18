Efinity Token (EFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $757,347.62

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $49.83 million and approximately $757,347.62 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,847,331 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

