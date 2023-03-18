Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,944,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,249,570. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

