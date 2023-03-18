Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $95.75. 8,157,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,511. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

